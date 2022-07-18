Ex-Manowar guitarist given 5 year prison sentence for child porn possession

Former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan has been sentenced to a five and a half year prison sentence for possession of child pornography.

Logan was arrested in 2018 and charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Upon being charged, the then-53-year-old guitarist was dismissed from the New York metal band.



In July 2020 Logan pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography, and last week, on July 11, the now 57-year-old guitarist was sentenced to the prison term by Judge Max Cogburn Jr. in a Charlotte, North Carolina court.



Logan had faced the prospect of up to 25 years in prison related to the charges, which were brought after he was found in possession of videos involving the abuse of girls aged 4 to 12 years old.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Logan will remain free until the Bureau of Prisons assigns him a prison, and Judge Coburn has agreed that the guitarist should self-report to prison to begin his sentence.