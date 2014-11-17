Ex Goo Goo Dolls drummer sues band

Former Goo Goo Dolls drummer Michael Malinin has filed a lawsuit against his two former bandmates over money he believes he’s entitled to, according to reports.

He took over from original drummer George Tutuska in 1995 and left the band in 2013 after 19 years with founding members John Rzeznik and Robby Takac.

At the time he said on Twitter: “Got some news today. Just wanted to say thank you to the fans who’ve supported me for 19 years. Best of luck and happy travels to the band.”

The following day he issued the message: “Thanks for the kind words and support. To clarify, it was not my decision to leave the band. But no grudges held. I wish them all the best.”

But he’s now issued his former bandmates with a lawsuit, claiming he was fired mid-tour when he took time off to see his wife Krista who was in labour with twins.

According to TMZ, the sticksman’s decision to take paternity leave had been cleared in advance but when he left, he was informed by their manager he wasn’t to return.

In the lawsuit, Malinin also alleges it was Rzeznik who wanted rid of him as their relationship had deteriorated over the years. He claims he had been receiving a third of the trio’s profits before his exit but no severance package was ever issued. He now wants his share of profits to be reinstated.

Rzeznik and Takac have not issued a statement on the situation.