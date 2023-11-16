"It’s just the way it sounds when you read the lyrics." Amy Lee on the Evanescence song that she's "grown out of"

Evanescence are in the midst of celebrating the 20th anniversary of their chart-smashing debut album Fallen, and frontwoman/band leader Amy Lee has revealed one of the songs from the record that she has slightly mixed feelings on.

Speaking to Kerrang! as she reveals her thoughts on each song from the album, Lee explains that some of the lyrics on Everybody's Fool are a little telling of her age at the time.

“I don’t have any song that I’ve put out that I hate, but have I grown out of this? A little bit," says the singer "It’s just the way it sounds when you read the lyrics. I was talking about high school and talking to, more than anything, my little sisters. I was a teenager and my siblings were younger, and the sweet little kids that I loved so much were into their boyband and pop girl phase. I was like, ‘Guys, that is not what’s cool, it’s not about what’s on the surface – that’s superficial, it’s about what’s in your heart.’

"Everybody’s Fool started off from watching them and me being like, ‘Why are you idolising something that’s fake?’ Blah, blah, blah," she continues. "I don’t like the way that it’s phrased. When we did the video, I made it like it was about me, because by that point I could relate to the way people see you on the big stage being very different to who you really are, and that's not necessarily being what you wanted to be.”

Released as Fallen's fourth and final single on May 31, 2004, over a year after the album first hit shelves, Everybody's Fool hit the top 30 in numerous singles charts across Europe, as well as landing at number 36 on the US Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Fallen was a number one smash in charts around the world upon release, going on to sell more than 17 million copies.

This Friday, (November 17), Craft Recordings will reissue Fallen in stellar 2-LP, 2-CD and digital formats, with the releases including a host of bonus tracks, exclusive photos and artwork and newly remastered audio. Last month, Evanescence released a special demo version of Fallen's legendary lead single, Bring Me To Life, which didn't feature the infamous rap that the band added to the final version due to label pressure.

Speaking about the rap, which was performed by 12 Stones frontman Paul McCoy, Lee explained to Metal Hammer: "That part, that sound, that's not my style. That's why it was such a difficult pill to swallow, even on one song. But we won because we didn't have to change our whole sound.” You can also read more about Fallen in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, out now.