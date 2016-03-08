Eagles ex Meisner's wife dead after shooting

The wife of former Eagles bassist Randy Meisner has died in an accidental shooting at the couple’s home.

Lana Rae Meisner is said to have moved a rifle when it accidentally discharged at her Los Angeles home on Sunday.

In a statement released via Twitter, the LAPD says: “Lana Meisner, wife of Eagles member Randy Meisner, was tragically shot with a firearm that accidentally discharged.”

In a lengthier press release, the force adds: “Mrs Meisner was moving a rifle that was stored inside a case in a closet. As she lifted the rifle in the case, another item within the case shifted and hit the trigger of the rifle causing it to fire and fatally injure Mrs Meisner.”

According to TMZ, the LAPD also revealed that they had been called to the house earlier on Sunday to deal with an incident of alleged domestic abuse at around 5.30pm. At 7pm, they received a call about the shooting. Mrs Meisner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Randy Meisner, who left the Eagles in 1977, is said to have been “cooperative throughout the investigation” of his wife’s death.

Last year, Randy Meisner was placed under 24-hour court-ordered care after threatening to kill himself and others. He allegedly threatened murder-suicide with an AK-47 assault rifle and a pile of pills in January 2015.

Eagles great Glenn Frey died in January of this year at the age of 67. He succumbed to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.