Driver in Khaotika, Wormreich death crash charged

A man has been charged with three counts of homicide for his part in a car crash that killed three musicians last year.

Sergio Jose Quesada, 28, is charged with DUI (driving under the influence), failing to maintain a lane and three counts of first degree homicide by vehicle. The crash happened in Jackson County, Georgia, on April 6 last year.

Online Athens reports that Quesada was driving the vehicle which was carrying members of bands Khaotika and Wormreich. Paul Truesdell and Ian McKinney (aka Nazgul Vathron) of Wormreich and Khaotika’s Nicholas Crisostomo died at the scene.

The van was on the I-85 highway as the bands were heading to Atlanta for a show. Eight other people were treated in hospital for their injuries, with three of those said to have been in a critical condition.

According to Georgia State Patrol reports, the van veered off the highway and down an embankment. Quesada was the only one in the van to escape injury.

Khaotika singer Lariyah Hayes went through a “complicated surgery” after the crash, including skin grafts.