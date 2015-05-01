Drive a tank and crush a car with Five Finger Death Punch!

We’ve all imagined what it would be like to crush a car in a massive tank. Now here’s your chance to do exactly that in a Russian Gvozdika armoured vehicle – with Five Finger Death Punch.

Not only that, but the lucky winner will also get their hands on an EMP ammo case stuffed with T-shirts, hoodies and accessories.

To stand a chance of winning, simply go to EMP-Online and you could be causing merry mayhem in that beast of a vehicle below. Terms and conditions apply. The competition closes at midnight on Sunday, May 31, 2015.

The band – who are currently working on the follow-up to 2013’s two-volume album, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell – return to Europe next month. They play Download Festival on June 12 and France’s Hellfest on June 19.