Dog lover Jonathan Davis is 'deathly allergic' to his furry friends

Jonathan Davis has revealed he is "deathly allergic" to dogs — just weeks after launching his Freak on a Leash pet brand.

The Korn frontman says he prefers dogs to people, even though his asthma makes being around his pets a real challenge.

He tells Variety: "I’m severely asthmatic, but I love them so much that I just deal. Occasionally I have to get my inhaler or my eyes are itching, but over time I get used to it and I can live with it."

Explaining that two of his dogs died recently, Davis adds: "We had a boxer lab named Kaos and a moyen poodle named Sheepy, and we lost them both, two months apart. Losing a pet hurts really bad, because they love you so unconditionally. It was very, very traumatic. And the kicker in all this is I’m deathly allergic to dogs!"

The pet brand is named after Korn's 1999 single Freak on a Leash, taken from their third album Follow the Leader.

The products, which were inspired by horror and heavy music, can be viewed on the Freak on a Leash website.

Explaining the concept, Davis adds: "We wanted to get these more towards my style. I would go into pet shops to buy something for my dog, and there was nothing that spoke to me.

"I wanted collars and leashes that used colors that I like, and things that make my animal an extension of me. I think a lot of owners want to dress them up how they would dress.

"We have some that are just stamped with the brand name but we also have the plushies — the zombie hand, the eyeball, scorpions. I mean, that’s what I would buy for my dogs."