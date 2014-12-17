Dimebag’s dad releases book Over My Left Shoulder

Dimebag Darrell’s father has released a book where he talks about the iconic guitarist and his drummer brother Vinnie Paul.

Musician and recording engineer Jerry Abbott launched Over My Left Shoulder via CreateSpace and along with the story of the rise of Pantera and Damageplan, he reveals how Dimebag “found his sound” and talks about the ins and outs of life in the music business.

The book’s synopsis reads: “The music business is filled with lots of contradictions – lots of highs and lots of lows. I’ve been down every road imaginable on my journey through it and lived to tell it all.

“My two sons, Vinnie Paul “the Brick Wall” and “Dimebag Darrell” were the founding members of two of the world’s greatest rock groups, Pantera and Damageplan. I mentored them from day one and the story of their success is relayed in this book.”

Over My Left Shoulder is available to buy via Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

Dimebag was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan gig in Columbia, Ohio on December 8 2004 by gunman Nathan Gale. Earlier this month, TeamRock Radio paid tribute to the late guitarist on the 10th anniversary of his death with a specially recorded hour-long special. It’s available to hear on demand.

Read the ultimate tribute to Dimebag from the people who knew him best in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.

