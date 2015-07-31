Devil City Angels launch All I Need stream

Devil City Angels have launched a stream of their track All I Need, taken from their self-titled album.

The supergroup, formed by Poison’s Rikki Rockett, also includes LA Guns guitarist Tracii Guns along with singer Brandon Gibbs. Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo replaced Cinderella’s Eric Brittingham last month.

Rockett recently said: “”There aren’t enough straight-ahead rock‘n’roll bands – we’re bringing it because there’s a void.”

The band launched debut video Boneyard earlier this month. Their album is released in September and it can be pre-ordered here: http://www.indiemerch.com/cmrecords/brand/devil-city-angels

