Danny Leal turns to colouring books and fish

Upon A Burning Body frontman Danny Leal says he’s staying away from booze and immersing himself in “colouring books” in an effort to lead a healthier lifestyle.

As part of a Facebook post to promote an upcoming documentary series, Leal says: “I’m not a rockstar. But no matter what you do people will still look for a way to portray you in a bad light. Sometimes I might stay in the van because I’m not having a good day and don’t want to give off any negative vibes. But people will immediately put the stamp on it, ‘Oh he’s being an asshole. Douche.’

“But its not like that at all. I’ve had my fun and crazy times back in the day, but right now I’m trying to centre myself with a healthier lifestyle and separate myself from negativity or drama.“

He continues: “I’ve adopted the pescatarian style of eating, picked up some colouring books, and haven’t had a drink on this tour. Right now I’m just trying to take care of my wife and kid with this great gift that I’ve been given the opportunity to do.”

Leal came under fire last year when he faked his own kidnapping as part of an ill-judged “publicity stunt” which enraged Sumerian Records CEO Ash Avildsen. Leal later vowed to go “even futher” with future stunts.

UABB are on a North American tour with Motionless In White and The Devil Wears Prada.