Dani Filth’s mum wants Cradle Of Filth’s Nymphetamine played at her funeral

Cradle Of Filth’s singer says his mum wants the band’s hit single Nymphetamine to be played at her funeral.

Dani Filth, who founded the UK extreme metal gremlins in 1991, makes the revelation in a new video interview with Metal Hammer, where he names the 2004 track as one of the five defining Cradle songs.

“It’s our time-honoured track,” Filth explains. “If we don’t play it, people revolt – I’m not saying our fans are revolting or anything like that. Ha ha!”

He continues: “Danny Jacobs was the director of [the music video], and he wanted everything simple and stylish. He did it and it was an MTV fave for a long time.”

Nymphetamine was released as the lead single of Cradle’s sixth album, also called Nymphetamine. A 2004 press release said the song lyrically “concerns itself with a love affair so intense that, although soured and dead, it ignites at the slightest sniff of re-invention”.

Nymphetamine’s music video became a TV staple and, according to setlist wiki setlist.fm, it’s the band’s second-most played song live after 2000 single Her Ghost In The Fog.

It also seems that the success of Nymphetamine was so great that Dani’s mum wants it to be blaring out as she’s lowered into the ground one day.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“My mum wants it played at her funeral,” Filth tells Hammer. After receiving a surprised ‘Really?!’, he jokes, “Apparently so. But she’ll be dead, so we can change the tracklisting.”

This isn’t the first funny anecdote Filth has offered about his mum. Talking to Hammer last year, the singer revealed that she has a crush on Slayer frontman Tom Araya.

“I don’t know [what the appeal is]. I don’t see it myself,” he said. “I just know she does because I see Instagram accounts like ‘Tom Araya lovers’ and the first name I see is my mum’s.”

Watch Hammer’s full video interview with Filth below and see what other songs he named as Cradle essentials.

Cradle Of Filth's 5 essential songs | Metal Hammer - YouTube Watch On