Crimson Glory guitarist on drug charge

Crimson Glory guitarist Jon Drenning has been charged and bailed over an alleged cocaine incident.

The ex-bandmate of Todd La Torre – who left after becoming singer with Queensryche – has posted $10,000 bail against each of two charges after spending a night behind bars.

He’ll return to Sarasota County Court, Florida, on May 9 to be arraigned on charges of conspiracy to purchase cocaine and use of a communication device to facilitate a felony.

La Torre joined Crimson Glory in 2010 following the death of original frontman Midnight McDonald. He was appointed as Geoff Tate’s replacement in Queensryche two years later. He quit Drenning’s outfit in February 2013, citing “its inertia status” rather than any pressure from his new colleagues.

Their website has not been updated since La Torre’s time. They released a demo track in September 2012 but haven’t reported any further action since then.