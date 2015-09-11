Counterfeit singer Hali Etie 'faked cancer'

Former Counterfeit singer Hali Etie has been accused of faking cancer and pocketing money raised to help pay for treatment.

The vocalist – from Erie, Pennsylvania – this year claimed to have been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer and friends and former band members rallied round by arranging fundraisers.

Etie also worked at a Michigan animal charity called Hardcore Cares. The organisation released a statement – which has since been removed due to threats made against Etie – exposing her alleged lies. The statement said that the charity organised a benefit show and backed a GoFundMe campaign set up to raise cash. Hardcore Cares said they discovered her lies earlier this month.

Hardcore Cares added: “We had no reason not to believe the claims were in fact true. About a week prior to the benefit show we started to see cracks in the story. Things just were not adding up.

“All the gut instincts and cracks were true. We at Hardcore Cares were devastated. Here is a woman we had great respect for on a musical and personal level that had used us like so many others throughout this escapade. We absolutely send out our sincerest thanks to all that donated their time at Hali‘s benefit Throwdown In Motown on August 15.”

The charity added that it will not take legal action and adds that the other three member of Counterfeit were not involved in Etie’s supposed deceit. It’s claimed, via Lambgoat, that Etie used the money raised to pay for tattoos and travel.

In an updated statement, Hardcore Cares says: “We do not condone violence. Hali Etie needs to held accountable for her actions. We also understand that many people were affected by her actions. The comments got way off track and as a result of that we decided to pull the post.

“We thank everyone for their support in this matter. It is our sincere hope that Hali is held accountable and that everyone affected is repaid for their kindness.”

Counterfeit split in April of this year. Hali Etie has so far not responded to a request for a comment.