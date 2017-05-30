Coroner: Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Paul O'Neill died of accidental overdose

A report by the Medical Examiner in Hillsborough County, Florida says that Paul O’Neill, music producer and founder of progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, died from an accidental drug overdose. The drugs were a combination of methadone, codeine, diazepam and doxylamine.

“Paul’s family has been inspired and thankful for the outpouring of support, well-wishes, and prayers, and we thank you for your ongoing respect for their personal privacy,” said O’Neill’s family in a statement. “The Hillsborough, Florida medical examiner’s office has determined the official cause of Paul O’Neill’s death as accidental, resulting from an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications to treat his numerous chronic illnesses (including bone augmentation surgery, complications from spinal fusion surgery, heart disease, and hypertension).”

The report also revealed that O’Neill suffered from tinnitus, as well as a temporomandibular disorder — a condition affecting the jaw — and a neurological condition known as “prosopagnosia,” which makes it difficult for sufferers to recognise familiar people.

“With these kind of drugs interacting together he likely had a very painless death,” said toxicologist Julia Pearson. “Just fell asleep and never woke up.”

O’Neill’s body was found in a hotel room by his daughter and staff at an Embassy Suites Hotel near Tampa, Florida, on April 5.

