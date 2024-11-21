“We had sausages and salad and margaritas. Noel wouldn’t eat the salad.” That time Australian dance crew Confidence Man invited U2 and Noel Gallagher to their house for dinner, and were confronted by an angry neighbour on their doorstep

On the morning after a long night of partying with U2 and Noel Gallagher in Melbourne back in 2019, Janet Planet and Sugar Bones, co-vocalists with Australian dance sensations Confidence Man, invited their new rock star pals to pop around to their house for dinner some evening if they had a night off during their Australian tour... never imaging that they'd actually be taken up on the offer.



So when U2 guitarist The Edge and Noel Gallagher accepted this kind invitation, it understandably threw the pair and their mysterious veiled bandmates Reggie Goodchild and Clarence McGuffie into a minor panic.

“Reggie and I were like, ‘Shit, we’ve got to clean the house,’” Sugar Bones recalls, sharing the story in UK broadsheet newspaper The Times.



“There weren’t any wine glasses and I was like, ‘We can’t serve them wine in mugs,’” Janet Planet remembers.

As it transpired, the hosts had nothing to worry about.



“It was actually a very fun, laid-back experience once they were there,” Sugar Bones says. “We had sausages and salad and margaritas.”



“Noel wouldn’t eat the salad,” adds Janet, who may or may not be Bones' sister, partner or none of the above, depending what rumours you chose to believe. “He just eats brown food.”

Gallagher's dietary quirks had no bearing on the success of the evening, and in a subsequent interview with BBC 6Music, Oasis' leader revealed that the gathering got “rowdy”... so much so, that a neighbour came around in his pyjamas to complain about the noise.



The Edge and Gallagher were sent to the door to pacify the man, which proved to be a stroke of genius, as he turned out to be a big fan of both U2 and Oasis.



“We’re both saying to the guy, ‘Mate, you don’t really want to call the police, do you?’” Gallagher told 6Music, concluding the story by revealing that calm was restored and all concerned ended up taking selfies together.

Who doesn't love a happy ending?