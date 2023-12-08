Classic Rock Magazine: our unmissable end-of-year issue is on sale now

If I didn’t know any better, I’d call spacetime continuum shenanigans over the speed at which our End Of Year issues roll around! Surely it was only a few weeks ago that we put together the last one?! (Although I was probably moaning about the speed of the passage of time in that one too.)

But yes, as you’ve probably realised by now, the issue that's hitting UK stores today is our annual look at what happened in the world of rock over the past 12 months – the brilliant new albums and songs that got us excited, the reissues that highlighted old favourites, the epic gigs, and much more besides.

The new issue also includes our now-traditional Classic Rock calendar for next year, plus a sheet of rockin' wrappin' paper and some Classic Rock Christmas gift tags.

So please put your feet up, grab your tipple of choice and join us in remembering and celebrating the Year In Rock 2023. And from all of us here at Classic Rock, we hope you have a brilliant Christmas break and a very happy and healthy 2024. See you next year!

Features

The Best Albums Of 2023

We look back at the 50 best new releases and the standout reissues, and talk to some of the artists whose albums made our lists, Including…

Starbenders

How addiction, Baroque icons and heavy metal helped build one of rock’n’roll’s most compelling new bands.

The Cold Stares

They delivered a career highlight with 2023’s Voices.

Pretenders

An amazing 2023 for Chrissie Hynde included the release of the band’s twelfth album, the appropriately titled Relentless.

Rolling Stones

It was a stunning return to form with new studio album Hackney Diamonds. Piece of piss, Keith Richards tells us.

Metallica

With 72 Seasons, they delivered the metal album of 2023. Bassist Robert Trujillo reviews the band’s year for us.

Other features

The Wildhearts

Ginger is winning his mental health battle, and a new Wildhearts album is on the way.

The Beatles

Producer Giles Martin tells us how their final song came to be.

Kiss

As the band bring their career to a rousing end, The Demon reflects on their journey from NYC punks to global superstars.

Sleep Token

We chart the rise and rise of metal’s hottest new band.

Death Cult

Guitarist Billy Duffy looks back at how the seminal band began.

PowerTrip

How AC/DC, Metallica, GN’R and more fared at US mega-gig.

Regulars

The Dirt

Mike Portnoy rejoins Dream Theater; Download 2024 acts confirmed; the identity of the ‘The Hermit’ on Led Zep IV cover discovered. Welcome back Bonafide. Say hello to Sophie Lloyd. Say goodbye to Steve Riley, Mr Udo, Pete Garner.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Slade

Co-written by the band’s Noddy Holder and Jim Lea, and recorded with as-live spontaneity by Hendrix producer Chas Chandler, Holder believes Mama Weer All Crazee Now is up there among Slade’s defining moments.

Q&A: Mike McCready

The Pearl Jam guitarist on smashed Stratocasters, screaming solos, and why his band need their “asses kicked”.

Reviews

New albums from Peter Gabriel, Bernie Marsden, Bryan Adams, Blue Öyster Cult, Missing Persons, Israel Nash, Compass, Black Pumas. Reissues from Thin Lizzy, Greg Lake, Mick Ralphs, Pearl Jam, R.E.M., The Beatles, Gary Moore, Neil Young, Trapeze. DVDs, films and books on Foo Fighters, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Still, Nash & Young, Venom. Live reviews of U2, QOTSA, Moon City Masters, Brothers Osborne, Royal Blood, Gov’t Mule and more.

Live

We preview tours by Halestorm & Black Veil Brides, Helmet and Sweet. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: KK Downing

Rick Astley (yes, him!) picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

