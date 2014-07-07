Cavalera reveals Conspiracy's plan for Pandemonium

Cavalera Conspiracy's upcoming third album will be called Pandemonium and is the band's heaviest work to date.

Max Cavalera reveals the name of the record on the Metal Hammer Magazine Show – broadcast tonight at 9pm on TeamRock Radio.

Cavalera Conspiracy features former Sepultura and current Soulfly frontman Max, as well as his brother Igor. Max tells presenter Alexander Milas that Pandemonium could have had a very different title.

He says: “It’s called Pandemonium and it’s very, very heavy – the heaviest of all the three. I was really possessed to get Igor back to his Arise era of drumming, everything fast.

“We Almost Called the album Fuck The Groove as a joke, like every time we went into the groove ‘Fuck the groove, get back to the fast.’ It’s really full energy stuff.”

On tonight’s show, Cavalera also discusses Sepultura’s influence on the current crop of metal bands emerging from countries across the globe and recalls the band’s poverty-stricken beginnings.

He says: “It’s good to hear that, it makes me very proud. I the fact that bands coming from these parts of the world, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. I kind of try to follow the metal scene and get into new bands, I really like Man Must Die from Scotland and Psycroptic from Tasmania.

“When we were doing that in Sepultura we had no idea we were going to influence so many people. We were just doing it because it was all we knew how to do. We hated day jobs, it sucked working at factories.

“It was our way out of poverty because we were broke. At the beginning of Sepultura, as broke as sleeping under the stage. A lot of that counts and people from other parts of the world feel that reality that Sepultura brought.”