Cats inciting violence to System Of A Down's Chop Suey makes for top tier entertainment

Last month, we witnessed the extraordinary emergence of cats losing their minds and dancing to Iron Maiden, solidifying our view that metal-minded cat content is exactly what the internet was really invented for. Continuing on this thread of feline fun, we've got out mittens on a new video by the same expert metal cat connoisseur, which, if you haven't already guessed, is comprised of even MORE cats and even MORE metal.

This time, though, it appears the cats in the video are initiating more violence, clawing and scratching at everything around them, such as their toys, siblings, and owners, rather than simply having a boogie. One furry fellow even seems to be trying to start a fight with his own reflection.

With System Of A Down's 2001 colossal smash Chop Suey supplying the soundtrack, the turbulence of the song ties in seamlessly with the petulant pets. Fear not, though, there is still a little dancing, and even some disco lights, too. Don't say we never give you the good stuff.

Watch the TikTok below:

Although the Armenian-American metallers are currently inactive, last month, System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan hit out at his bandmates for allegedly "squandering" their talents by not working together on new music.

Dolmayan offered his thoughts while speaking to YouTuber Sona Oganesyan in an interview, in which he also claimed that System "have become more and more successful in spite of our best efforts to ruin it."

SOAD last released music in November 2020, the two songs Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz, which served as their first new material in 17 years.

Meanwhile, vocalist Serj Tankian has been busy with his own solo projects, including the recently-recorded new song No Tomorrow, which is set to appear on the soundtrack of the upcoming video game Metal: Hellsinger - The Gods Of Metal, due later this year.