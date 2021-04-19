Cannibal Corpse’s George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher on Jon Schaffer: “Wow, dude what are you thinking?”

Cannibal Corpse frontman George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has admitted that he was shocked by Jon Schaffer’s involvement in the Capitol riots in January.

In an epic new Metal Hammer interview that covers everything from his obsession with stuffed toys and claw machines to hanging out with Cher, the singer was asked if he’d seen the meme comparing him with the Iced Earth guitarist which says “In a world of Jon Schaffers… be a Corpsergrinder”.

“At first, when all that happened, I was just like, 'Wow, dude what are you thinking?'” he tells Hammer. “I understand if you think some things are not right in the country, but I would never go that extreme."

Talking about the meme, Corpsegrinder adds: “I think my wife saw it first and she showed it to me. I was like, well that's good, I'm glad some people think that highly of me. I think it's justified at least on the basis that I would not be doing anything like that. But listen, I'm not trying to judge him.”

Schaffer has pleaded guilty to two charges relating to his involvement in the riots at the US Capitol in January. As part of a plea deal struck with prosecutors, the Iced Earth guitarist pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, and trespassing on restricted grounds of the Capitol while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The first charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while the second carries up to a 10-year prison term. He also admitted to carrying bear spray into the Capitol building during the riot on January 6.

Cannibal Corpse’s new album, Violence Unimagined, is out now.