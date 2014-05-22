Caleb Johnson wins American Idol... backed by Kiss

North Carolina native Caleb Johnson is the winner of the thirteenth season of American Idol. After auditioning in 2010 and 2011, the singer made it through to year's contest before performing a run of rock classics on his way to the final.

The tracks covered by the 23-year-old Johnson, formerly singer with Elijah Hooker, include The Rolling Stones’ Sympathy For The Devil, Stay With Me by The Faces, Led Zeppelin’s Dazed and Confused, Pressure and Time by Rival Sons, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Travelin’ Band and You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi.

In the final itself, broadcast to 6.61 million viewers, Johnson picked the Aerosmith classic Dream On, Paul McCartney’s Maybe I’m Amazed and a medley of two Kiss songs — accompanied by the band themselves.