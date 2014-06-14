Bury Tomorrow in lucky escape from own fans

Bury Tomorrow bassist Davyd Winter-Bates was forced to make a swift retreat during their Download set today after vocalist and brother summoned the crowdsurfers – and received an incredible response.

The band admit they weren’t flavour of the month with festival security staff, but they’re still reeling over the success of their main stage set today.

Davyd says: “When you’re band that pride yourself on intimate shows… that’s the biggest crowd I felt like I could interact with people. During Lionheart I got down and walked up and down in front of the crowds.

“Then Dan called for so many crowdsurfers I got kicked in the head about three times, and decided to go back on the stage! Security swore a lot after our set. They were laughing, but apparently they were nae happy.”

Bury Tomorrow’s third album, Runes, was released last month to chart success but mixed reviews. Davyd says he’s not fazed – because the record was custom-made for their fanbase.

He insists: “Without being an idiot, it’s not about the reviews. Dan was quite active in asking fans, did they want us to go heavier, did they want us to go more metal, did they want us to go more metalcore? And they said, ‘Yes!’

“So why are we going to listen to people who’ll negatively take that on? You listen to the people that are buying the album, coming to the shows and buying the t-shirts. You don’t listen to the people who have a subjective view.”

Bury Tomorrow just announced a UK tour:

Oct 18: Birmingham Institute

Oct 19: Glasgow Garage

Oct 20: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 22: Bristol Bierkeller

Oct 23: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Oct 24: London Koko

