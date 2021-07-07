Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will be competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica will be heading to this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, taking place in just under a month.

Striving for a gold medal with her horse, who goes by the name Don Juan van de Donkhoeve – and honestly, what a name for a horse – Jessica will be participating as part of the jumping squad for the US Olympic equestrian team.

Currently placed 27th in the world rankings for her sport, Jessica took to Instagram to celebrate her good news, which the U.S. Equestrian announced on Monday.

In the post she exclaims: "Been dreaming of this since I can remember! Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!! Honored to be a part of this team."

Being sure to credit her valiant steed, she continues “There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime."

This year's Olympics will be the rescheduled games from 2020, with opening ceremonies commencing on July 23.