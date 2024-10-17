Queen guitarist Brian May has expressed his admiration for fast-rising stars The Last Dinner Party after the band's sold-out show at the former Hammersmith Odeon in London last night.

"I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight - The Last Dinner Party - and they completely smashed it tonight at the Eventim Apollo," wrote May on Instagram, sharing a photo taken backstage with the band. "What a great show! What a joy! Thanks Emily, for inviting me. That was just what I needed - a good ol' dose of rock tonic. Folks, you have to see these guys."

May also shared some footage shot from his seat in the stalls as The Last Dinner Party's set came to a climax, with the band playing their debut, Top 20 single Nothing Matters as canons fire confetti into the air and everyone appears to be having a lovely old time.

"The Last Dinner Party smashing it tonight," confirmed May. "Wow!"

Earlier this year The Last Dinner Party guitarist Emily Roberts told Total Guitar how May had influenced her approach to the instrument.

“I was around 21 or 22 years old when someone messaged me on Facebook about being Brian May in that band,” she said. “I thought, ‘Yeah, why not?’ I loved Queen and knew it would be fun to learn all the solos and parts. Then the pandemic happened. We only did one gig in the end, at a Queen convention near Hull. It went great.

“That probably ended up influencing my rock playing more than anything else, because I spent an entire summer solidly trying to get inside Brian’s playing, hearing all the little details.

“My favourite song to play was Hammer To Fall. That was always fun! Don’t Stop Me Now has a really great solo. Then there’s We Will Rock You, The Show Must Go On… there are so many. A Kind Of Magic was great, especially for those fast, staccato licks. I loved it all, to be honest.”

The Last Dinner Party play the Eventm Apollo again tonight (October 17) and Saturday (October 19), before beginning a European tour at the end of the month. Full dates below.

The Last Dinner Party: Prelude To Ecstasy Tour

Oct 17: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Oct 19: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Oct 28: Paris L'Olympia, France

Oct 29: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Oct 31: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 02: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 03: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 05: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Nov 06: Munich TonHalle München, Germany

Nov 07: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Gdańsk Inside Seaside, Poland

Nov 10: Prague Sasazu, Czech Republic

Nov 12: Vienna Museums Quartier Halle E, Austria

Nov 13: Zürich X-TRA, Switzerland

Nov 14: Parma Barezzi Festival @ Teatro Regio, Italy

Nov 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 17: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Get The Last Dinner Party tickets.