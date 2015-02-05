Brian May could stand as Member of Parliament

Brian May is considering standing as a candidate at the upcoming general election.

The Queen guitarist wants to stand for election to Westminster as an independent candidate or under the banner of his Common Decency project, his agent Phil Symes says.

Symes adds that 67-year-old May’s motivation is down to “frustration at a system that he sees as failing the electorate.”

It’s not been revealed in which constituency May would stand, but he owns a wildlife sanctuary at Bere Regis in Dorest. The area is currently served by Liberal Democrat Annette Brooke, who is standing down ahead of the May election.

May is a passionate animal rights campaigner, most recently speaking out against badger culls.

Queen are currently on tour with American Idol winner Adam Lambert on vocal duty. May recently said their new frontman could hit notes than even the late Freddie Mercury couldn’t reach.