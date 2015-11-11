Bowie's Blackstar: More theme music revealed

More of David Bowie’s Blackstar has been revealed in another trailer for The Last Panthers, which uses the track as its theme tune.

The TV drama will be premiered on Sky Atlantic on November 12 (Thursday), featuring a song Bowie revealed to director Johan Renck after the pair watched the first two episodes together.

Renck recently said: “We discussed the plot, the currents of guilt and personality flaws. I showed him the concept board I’d made for the title sequence. That’s when he said, ‘It all fits.’ Then he played me Blackstar.”

It’s also the title track of Bowie’s next album, to be released on January 8 – two years after his surprise comeback The Next Day. The song will be launched as a single on November 20.