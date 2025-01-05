Bono has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from outgoing US President Joe Biden. The honour was bestowed in a ceremony at the East Room of the White House, where the U2 frontman and 18 others were awarded the US's highest civilian honour.

Other recipients at this year's ceremony included actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, basketball star Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, footballer Lionel Messi and investor and philanthropist George Soros.

The White House said in a statement, "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honour, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavours."

"The Presidential Medal of freedom is awarded to Bono as lead singer of U2, one of the most successful rock bands in history," announced the master of ceremonies as Bono arrived to accept his award. "Bono changes the world through his art and activism in an Irish tradition of poetry and protest, rebellion and rejoicing.

"He has composed anthems to peace and civil rights as a humanitarian. He lifts up causes, from ending poverty and disease, to calling for debt relief for developing nations. The common beat of his life's work is the power of freedom, a tie that also binds Ireland and America as beloved friends."

"Thank you, President Biden," Bono wrote on Instagram. "Frontmen don’t do humble, but today I was. Rock'n'roll gave me my freedom… and with it the privilege to work alongside those who’ve had to fight so much harder for theirs. And I want to give it up for my bandmates - Edge, Adam, and Larry - without whom I would never have found my voice."

Other musicians to have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Honour include Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Bob Dylan, Loretta Lynn, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Dian Ross, Bruce Springsteen, and Elvis Presley. Presley's award was made posthumously in 2018 by then-President and current President-elect Donald Trump.

Bono, Lead Singer Of U2, Awarded Medal Of Freedom By President Joe Biden - YouTube Watch On