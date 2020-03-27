Bob Dylan returns with his first original song in eight years

Bob Dylan has released his first original song in eight years.

The track is titled Murder Most Foul and it's based around the assassination of JFK in 1963 – and it’s epic, weighing in at 17 minutes long.

Dylan says: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

Murder Most Foul is Dylan’s first original release since his 2012 album Tempest. That was followed by Shadows In The Night in 2015, Fallen Angels in 2016 and Triplicate in 2017, which all consisted of covers and live cuts.

Listen to Dylan’s Murder Most Foul below.

Earlier this year, the first details about a new Dylan biopic came to light. The film has the working title of Going Electric and will focus on the singer/songwriter’s controversial transition from folk to rock in the mid-60s.

Deadline reported that Dylan is involved with the project alongside Searchlight Pictures and director James Mangold, with talks with actor Timothée Chalamet about the lead role taking place.

Chalamet was most recently featured in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women and played Hal/King Henry V in Netflix movie The King.