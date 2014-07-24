Blogger killer Ice T says world 'gets' Body Count

Ice T says the world is more open to Body Count's over-the-top violence than when they released their controversial single Cop Killer.

The frontman makes no apologies for the violent nature of their latest video for the track Talk Shit, Get Shot in which they target anonymous internet bloggers and trolls.

He tells Loudwire: “I think people are a little bit more mature as far as Body Count goes. A lot of people couldn’t get the first record. They liked it, but they didn’t get it. They best way to define BC is it’s grindhouse. It’s like old movies, it’s over the top. It’s chainsaws, it’s axes, it’s shooting the guy and he flies through the wall.

“With Body Count we can do things we all wish we could do. You can’t really kill a cop, but Body Count can kill a cop. It’s kind of based in this weird realm of ultra violence, ultra sex. It’s crazy. But it’s intended to be entertaining and fun at the same time.”

He reveals the inspiration for Talk Shit, Get Shot – which is taken from the band’s new album Manslaughter – was faceless web critics.

He adds: “We live in a world of anonymity. Back in the day if somebody wanted to write a review they were from, say, Spin magazine. They had a name and a picture an you might see them in a club.

“Now you put up a name Joe Shmo and you start blogging. You say you’re stating facts and you’re lying. We went from Cop Killer to blogger killer. Anyone who said anything on the internet, we just whacked.”

Ice T on Manslaughter and tackling bloggers