Ghostfest is fast approaching, and the Leeds-based festival has added some more great names to this year's extremely promising lineup.

Joining the mayhem in June are Bleed from Within, Heart of a Coward, Breakdown of Sanity, Your Demise 2004, Palm Reader, Broken Teeth, Dead Harts, Novelists, Early Seasons, Continents, Fathoms, The Catharsis and Black Dogs.

Ghostfest 2014 takes place June 28-29 at Leeds University. For full lineup details and tickets, head to www.ghostfestofficial.com