Black Tongue drop Eclipse promo

By Metal Hammer  

Watch single lifted from Born Hanged

Black Tongue have dropped a promo for their track Eclipse, taken from upcoming album Born Hanged.

The band, currently on a North American tour, launch the follow-up to debut EP Falsifier on September 1. It contains the material from that release, fully remixed and remastered, while an all-new full-length studio album is expected early next year.

Born Hanged: Falsifier (Redux) tracklist

  1. Eclipse

  2. Fauxhammer

  3. Purgatory

  4. Voices

  5. Foreshadow

  6. Waste

  7. Ire Upon The Earth

  8. Interlude

  9. Falsifier

  10. Blight

  11. Coma

  12. H.C.H.C.

  13. A Pale Procession

  14. Wasted

