Black Tongue drop Eclipse promo

Black Tongue have dropped a promo for their track Eclipse, taken from upcoming album Born Hanged.
The band, currently on a North American tour, launch the follow-up to debut EP Falsifier on September 1. It contains the material from that release, fully remixed and remastered, while an all-new full-length studio album is expected early next year.
Born Hanged: Falsifier (Redux) tracklist
Eclipse
Fauxhammer
Purgatory
Voices
Foreshadow
Waste
Ire Upon The Earth
Interlude
Falsifier
Blight
Coma
H.C.H.C.
A Pale Procession
Wasted