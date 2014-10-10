Ozzy slams 9/11 comment report

Ozzy Osbourne has slammed the Daily Mail for taking his quotes about the 9/11 atrocity out of context.

The Black Sabbath frontman is furious that the notorious tabloid made him sound disrespectful to the victims of the New York terrorist attack in 2001, which took place while he was in the city.

The Mail reported him as saying: “I wasn’t scared, I was excited – it was my kind of craziness.” But in the Shortlist interview where the quote originally appeared, it’s seen to refer to his feelings the day after the tragedy as he felt like he was alone in the city.

Ozzy says in a statement: “I never spoke to the Mail. Several quotes were pulled from another interview and were taken out of context.

“I apologise to anyone who may see these quotes and believe this is actually how I feel. Please know that I would never want to offend or hurt anyone.

“You would think that, at my age, I would finally realise that any conversation with a journalist can be twisted, reprinted and made into another story. It’s another life lesson learned.”

The veteran frontman adds that he attempted to have the story removed from the Mail’s website, but editors refused his request. “Now it’s been picked up worldwide because of the sensational slant the Mail put on the story,” he says.

Ozzy recently confirmed that Black Sabbath are planning to make one more album and stage a final world tour.