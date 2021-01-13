Black Sabbath launch deluxe versions of Heaven And Hell and The Mob Rules

Black Sabbath have announced that the two albums they recorded with Ronnie James Dio in the early 1980s - Heaven And Hell and The Mob Rules – are to be reissued in deluxe edition form on March 5.

Both editions will be available as 2CD and 2LP packages, and both will feature previously unreleased live material. To celebrate the launch, the band have launched live versions of both albums' title tracks: a version of Heaven And Hill previously available on the b-side of the single Die Young; and a version of The Mob Rules recorded at the Portland Memorial Coliseum in 1982.

"The first period of Sabbath was great and what we did is set in stone," Tony Iommi tells this month's Mojo magazine. "But when we did Heaven And Hell I really loved that record. I loved Mob Rules too. I love the energy we got on those albums.

"The way Ronnie put things over gave us a kick up the arse, too. We were able to sit down together properly and put ideas together. The way his voice sounded was great. I loved that whole period. It was frightening and exciting at the same time because everyone seemed against us. Everyone kept on saying, 'You can't do this without Ozzy.'"

Due to space constraints, the vinyl version of the albums will feature fewer tracks that their CD counterparts. Full tracklists below.

Heaven And Hell - Deluxe Edition tracklist

2-CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

5. “Wishing Well”

6. “Die Young”

7. “Walk Away”

8. “Lonely Is The Word”



Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights” *

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young” *

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)

4. “Neon Knights” *

5. “Children Of The Sea” *

6. “Heaven And Hell” *

7. “Die Young” *

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)

8. “E5150”

9. “Neon Knights”

10. “Children Of The Sea”

11. “Heaven And Hell”



2-LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”



Side Two

1. “Wishing Well”

2. “Die Young”

3. “Walk Away”

4. “Lonely Is The Word”



Side Thee

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights” *

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young” *

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

4. “Neon Knights” – Live 1980 *



Side Four

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live 1980 *

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live 1980 *

3. “Die Young” – Live 1980 *

The Mob Rules - Deluxe Edition tracklist

2-CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Turn Up The Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”

6. “Country Girl”

7. “Slipping Away”

8. “Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

9. “Over And Over”



Bonus Tracks

10. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

11. “Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7” *

12. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix **

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

13. “Country Girl”

14. “Slipping Away”

15. “The Mob Rules”

16. “Voodoo”

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

17. Intro **

18. “Neon Knights” **



Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

1. “N.I.B.” **

2. “Children Of The Sea” **

3. “Voodoo” **

4. “Black Sabbath” **

5. “War Pigs” **

6. Drum Solo **

7. “Iron Man” **

8. “The Mob Rules” **

9. “Heaven And Hell” **

10. Guitar Solo **

11. “Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise **

12. “Paranoid” **

13. “Children Of The Grave” **



2-LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “Turn Up The Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”



Side Two

1. “Country Girl”

2. “Slipping Away”

3. “Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

4. “Over And Over”



Side Three

1. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

2. “Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7” *

3. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix **

4. “Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise **



Side Four

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

1. “Country Girl”

2. “Slipping Away”

3. “The Mob Rules”

4. “Voodoo”



* previously unreleased in North America

** previously unreleased