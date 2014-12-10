Big Big Train's fan challenge for Christmas

Big Big Train have launched a Christmas quiz where fans are challenged to identify clips from the band’s catalogue – with a unique prize on offer.

The winner will receive a preliminary sketch for the cover of 2009 album The Underfall Yard by artist Jim Trainer – who’s explained the history of the piece.

The band say: “We’ve scoured the multitracks of The Underfall Yard, Far Skies Deep Time and English Electric Full Power for some choice snippets of individual instruments or combinations of instruments. All you have to do is name the track that each is taken from.

“A particular track might have been used for more than one snippet, so don’t assume that every answer will be different.”

The competition closes on Christmas Eve and only one entrant is allowed per person. The band will choose a winner on December 28.

Try the BBT quiz.