Bernie Marsden finished a new album before he passed away – and it's coming out later this year

A new album by the late Bernie Marsden will be released later this year. Working Man is an collection of original material – his first since 2018's Tales Of Tone And Volume – and was finished in June of this year, with Marsden overseeing the artwork, sequencing and mastering of the album in the weeks before his death in late August.

Working Man, which follows a trio of well-received covers albums – Kings, Chess and Trios, in which the former Whitesnake guitarist paid tribute to his musical heroes – will be released on November 24. It's preceded by a single, Being Famous, which is out now.

"Bernie was really excited about his new album, Working Man, and proud of the tracks featured on it," says Fran Marsden, Bernie's widow. "After the last three albums of covers he was keen for his fans to hear some new, original songs. He loved working on them in the studio during lockdown and he couldn't wait to get the album out into the world.

"Conquest Music were considering delaying the release until 2024 out of respect, but knowing Bernie's eagerness to get the album out there, we want to follow his wishes and release it as planned."

"Bernie Marsden was far more than an artist to Conquest Music," adds Conquest's Alan Bambrough. "He has been a great friend and mentor for many years and was a huge part of our decision to form the label.

"His Kings album was our first release and we are proud to work with his company, Little House Music in releasing some of his finest ever work. We are heartbroken at Bernie’s passing and thought the right and respectful thing to do would be to postpone the release until next year. Fran Marsden convinced us that Bernie would want the Working Man album to come out as planned."

Working Man will be available in limited edition 2CD and double burgundy vinyl variants, both of which are packaged with a bonus disc of 10 more new recordings that include some reworkings of classic Whitesnake songs.

Bernie Marden's Working Man is available to pre-order now.