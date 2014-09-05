Beatles terror link shocks Starr

Ringo Starr has reacted with fury after discovering IS terrorists have been given nicknames based on the Beatles.

He says it’s “bullshit” that the Fab Four have been associated with the extremist movement – but admits there’s nothing he or Paul McCartney can do about it.

The terrorist who murdered American journalist Steve Sotloff has been referred to as Jihadi John in reference to his apparent English nationality. A former IS captive has said that two others were known as Paul and Ringo, also in connection with their accents.

Drummer Starr tells the Evening Standard: “What they are doing out there is against everything the Beatles stood for. The four of us absolutely stood for peace and love. But we are not in control.”

Meanwhile, Abbey Road Studios has launched a live camera feed of the zebra crossing made famous by the Beatles in 1969. The Grade II listed building was last month at the centre of safety fears over the number of tourists who visit to take photos.