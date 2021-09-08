Barenaked Ladies are working on a "secret project" with Geddy Lee

Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson has revealed he's working with Rush's Geddy Lee on a "super-secret" project.

In the upcoming issue of Classic Rock, Robertson opens up about his love for the iconic bassist, describing their bond to be similar to that of family. He also shares that he's been in the studio with Lee working on a project he "can't talk about".

"Geddy is somewhere between my surrogate father and imaginary big brother," he tells Classic Rock. "I love him so much. I was in the studio with him yesterday for a super-secret project that I can’t talk about."

Robertson's relationship with Lee goes back a long way. Barenaked Ladies were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2018, and Robertson recalls there was no doubt about who they wanted to introduce them: "When we were inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2018, they said: 'Give us a list of who you want to do the induction.' We said: 'Geddy is number one, two and three.'"

The band admit they even borrowed gear from Lee when recording their new album, Detour De Force. "When it came time to make this record, we discussed using Taurus pedals, and were like: 'Where are we going to find those?' Jim [Creeggan, bass] said: 'Could we ask Geddy?'

"It wasn’t just another instrument laying around in the studio. 'There’s my guitar, there’s Jim’s bass and there’s Geddy’s Taurus pedals.' They’re like sacred objects [laughs]."

The upcoming issue of Classic Rock magazine, which goes deep on Iron Maiden's new album Senjutsu, is on sale next week.