Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows talks Call Of Duty appearance “career highlight”

Last week it was revealed that Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows had been unveiled as a playable character in the Operation Apocalypse Z update for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4.

It’s the latest chapter in the band’s long association with the franchise and developer Treyarch, which has previously seen A7X record a handful of tracks specifically for the video game.

And in a new video, Shadows explains what that experience has been like for him and his bandmates – and he also delves into the creation of his new character.

The vocalist says: “When my wife saw the character, I think I could tell she thought it was a little bit better looking that I am in real life, so that kind of hurt my feelings a little bit!”

He continues: “I wasn’t sure they were going to use the model from Black Ops 2 but I was hoping they were going to upgrade it and do a new model. There’s been some changes – I look a little different.

“I feel like the technology’s better, so I was excited when I leaned I was going to go down and redo motion capture.”

Shadows explains he had to do all the voice acting for his character, which was a new experience for him, but he adds: “I was able to capture my own personality within the character and it’s been a total trip.”

Operation Apocalypse Z is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and will be released on other platforms in the near future. Check out the new video below.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available to purchase through Amazon – with Amazon Prime members currently receiving a 52% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day.