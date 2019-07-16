Trending

Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows talks Call Of Duty appearance “career highlight”

By () Metal Hammer  

The Avenged Sevenfold frontman opens up on band’s history with the Call Of Duty franchise which has culminated with him becoming a playable character in Black Ops 4

M Shadows is now a playable character in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
(Image credit: Treyarch)

Last week it was revealed that Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows had been unveiled as a playable character in the Operation Apocalypse Z update for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4.

It’s the latest chapter in the band’s long association with the franchise and developer Treyarch, which has previously seen A7X record a handful of tracks specifically for the video game.

And in a new video, Shadows explains what that experience has been like for him and his bandmates – and he also delves into the creation of his new character.

The vocalist says: “When my wife saw the character, I think I could tell she thought it was a little bit better looking that I am in real life, so that kind of hurt my feelings a little bit!”

He continues: “I wasn’t sure they were going to use the model from Black Ops 2 but I was hoping they were going to upgrade it and do a new model. There’s been some changes – I look a little different.

“I feel like the technology’s better, so I was excited when I leaned I was going to go down and redo motion capture.”

Shadows explains he had to do all the voice acting for his character, which was a new experience for him, but he adds: “I was able to capture my own personality within the character and it’s been a total trip.”

Operation Apocalypse Z is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and will be released on other platforms in the near future. Check out the new video below.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available to purchase through Amazon – with Amazon Prime members currently receiving a 52% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

See more Metal Hammer news