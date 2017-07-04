Avenged Sevenfold on a mission to convert the metal masses

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on tour with Metallica across North America – and it’s an opportunity the band are relishing, according to vocalist M Shadows.

In May, guitarist Zacky Vengeance said the Califonia outfit were the “real deal” due to their approach to musicianship and performance.

And as they open for Metallica, Shadows reports they’re giving everything to “make the non-believers believers” while on the road.

He tells Metal Hammer: “You totally have to rely on the music. We haven’t had to go out there and earn it in the daylight in front of a potentially hostile crowd in a long time, and it’s kind of fun to do – it’s fun to go out there and do the things that got us here in the first place. Which is to work for it.

“We want to get in front of people and to make the non-believers believers, make them see that we can play and that we belong there. We definitely know we belong up there.”

Guitarist Synyster Gates adds of the experience: “It’s a humbling thing and it’s a different style of energy to go out there and get the fan rather than play to your fans.

“But it’s completely inspiring – it makes you realise you should never get comfortable, that there’s a long fucking road ahead. But that you should be enjoying this process as well as putting 110% of your heart and soul into everything.”

The full interview with Avenged Sevenfold can be found in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now.

Last week, Avenged Sevenfold released a stream of their cover of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo – now they’ve issued a ‘visualiser’ video to accompany the track featuring old movie footage and live video. Watch it below.

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with Volbeat)

Jul 11: Cadott Chippewa Valley Festival Site, WI

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, MI (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 13: Oshkosh Ford Festival Park, WI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Volbeat)

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Jul 31: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

