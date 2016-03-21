Asking Alexandria take aim at metal elitists

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce has taken aim at so-called metal elitists who dismiss his band because of their sound.

And he says the fact their material can be seen as more commercial is a good thing as it’s introducing people to the metal genre.

Bruce tells Metal Wani: “You can sit and complain as much as you want but the fact of the matter is we’re flying the flag for metal whether you like us or not.

“The fact that we are maybe a little bit more commercially acceptable and a bit more palatable means we’re getting radio play which is just helping open people’s eyes to being introduced to more metal bands.”

He continues: “If you’re going to sit in your bedroom and be a bitch and just argue and moan about the fact you don’t like our band, no one is going to discover metal and eventually we’re all going to die and there’s going to be those elitists sat in their room going, ‘Why are there no new metal bands for me to listen to?’ It’s because you’re a fucking asshole and ruined it you fucking idiot.”

The band will release The Black, their first album featuring vocalist Denis Stoff, on March 25. They’ll begin a world tour on April 3 in support of the new record, including a run of North American dates with Bullet For My Valentine.

Last week, Asking Alexandria bassist Sam Bettley was involved in a van crash but walked away unhurt.

Asking Alexandria The Black tracklist

Let It Sleep The Black I Won’t Give In Sometimes It Ends The Lost Souls Just A Slave To Rock N Roll Send Me Home We’ll Be Okay Here I Am Gone Undivided Circled By The Wolves

