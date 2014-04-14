Allman changes tack on band split

Gregg Allman has changed tack on his previous announcement that the Allman Brothers Band would split at the end of 2014.

In January he reacted to the surprise announcement that guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks were leaving by saying the entire group would shut down.

Allman said: “This is it – this is the end of it. 45 years is enough, and I want to do something else anyway.”

Now he tells Radio.com: “As for the rumour of the Brothers breaking up, that is a rumour. We are replacing Derek Trucks.”

Asked for more information he says: “I ain’t gonna let you in on all of it, brother – you want to try out?”

The band were forced to postpone the last four shows of their annual New York residency after it was reported Allman was suffering from bronchitis. Production of the movie based on his book was suspended after a crew member was killed on the first day of location shooting.

They’ll release a live DVD filmed during their 40th anniversary shows on April 29. Allman is planning to release a live solo album in the summer.