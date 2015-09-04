All Time Low in respect warning

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth says bands need to take time to ensure they’re treating their fans with the right amount of respect.

His comments come after a spate of dramas that saw several male artists being accused of behaving inappropriately towards female supporters.

Recently, Front Porch Step were removed from the Vans Warped tour over allegations of sending provocative messages. Austin Kerr left Set It Off after being accused of unacceptable behaviour, and Neck Deep’s Lloyd Roberts is currently fighting to clarify similar accusations levelled against him.

Gaskarth tells TeamRock Radio: “You have to be careful.

“You have to realise that in doing things that sometimes feel easy and bring a rapid reward, you’re hurting people – and you could be doing damage.

“It’s really important to avoid that. Respect people. Start prioritising and remember what you’re here for. You’re not here to fuck around with girls.”

All Time Low released a video for their track Runaways last week. They’ve confirmed a UK tour for February 2016.