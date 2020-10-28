Alice Cooper wants to play a terrifying game of truth or dare with you

Just in time for Halloween, Alice Cooper has launched a spooky new party game, Horror Box.

The game sees players concoct mix and match answers to fiendish questions, with points scored for the most hilarious combinations. A series of dares are also included.

“Minions, you know me. I’ve never played games with you, until now…” says Cooper, hamming it up in vintage fashion for the now de rigeur unboxing video.

The standard Horror Box game contains 420 cards, but expansions packs can also be purchased, including a Slasher Pack, Monsters Pack, Aliens Pack and a mildly smutty R-Rated Pack for that slightly creepy friend/relative in your life.

Alice’s forthcoming album, Detroit Stories, will feature guest appearances from Joe Bonamassa, MC5’s Wayne Kramer and Grand Funk Railroad’s Mark Farner in addition to the surviving members of his original band.

“We finished the record before this whole plague came down,” Alice says. “We’re now good to go as soon as we get the all-clear.”

A follow-up to Cooper’s 2019 cover versions EP, Breadcrumbs, which saw the singer revisit his Detroit garage rock roots, Detroit Stories is earmarked for release in 2021 via earMUSIC. “It’s all about Detroit, and so I wanted Detroit players on there,” Alice explains. “It’s a good mix of people, and a good mix of songs.”

Cooper released a new single, Don’t Give Up, in May 15, describing it as “a song about what we’ve all been going through right now, and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together.”

“I’m itching to get back out there,” he insists. “Rock ’n’ roll isn’t over, it’s just postponed.”