Alice Cooper: Johnny Depp is as good as anybody I’ve ever worked with

Alice Cooper has praised his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp and says he’s as “good as anybody I’ve worked with.”

Cooper, Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry will play four shows in the UK next month – and Alice reports that audiences are in for a treat when they see actor Depp in action.

Cooper tells the Evening Standard: “He’s not new to playing on stage – people are going to be very surprised when they hear him play because they know him as Jack Sparrow.

“When they see a guitar in this band they’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t have any idea he could play like that.’

“He’s a real guitar player. I wouldn’t be working with anybody that wasn’t as good as anybody I’ve worked with normally.”

Hollywood Vampires released their self-titled debut album in 2015, featuring guest appearances from Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson, Robbie Krieger, Zak Starkey, Joe Walsh and Kip Winger, with the band named after the legendary drinking club who gathered at the Rainbow Bar on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard.

Cooper adds: “Last year we were testing the waters to see if people were even going to be interested in what we were doing and we found that they were. We got great reactions and sold out quite a few places.

“I think a lot of that might have been out of curiosity – Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper... what a weird combination.”

Joining the trio on stage during the tour will be vocalist Sheryl Cooper, bassist Chris Wyse, guitarist Tommy Henriksen, drummer Glen Sobel and keyboardist Buck Johnson.

Special guests on the tour are The Darkness and The Damned.

Hollywood Vampires UK tour dates

Jun 16: Birmingham Genting Arena - BUY TICKETS

Jun 17: Manchester Arena - BUY TICKETS

Jun 19: Glasgow The SSE Hydro - BUY TICKETS

Jun 20: London The SSE Arena Wembley - BUY TICKETS