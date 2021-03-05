Alexi Laiho’s cause of death revealed

Alexi Laiho’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to an Instagram post by Kimberley Goss, who was briefly married to Laiho in 2002 and describes herself as his “legal widow”, the former Children Of Bodom frontman died of “Alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue”. Goss says that Laiho also had “a combination of painkllers, opioids and insomnia medication in his system.”

Laiho died unexpectedly on December 29 at his home in Helsinki at the age of 41. The singer and guitarist had previously discussed his past struggles with alcohol abuse,.

In her post, Goss paid tribute to Laiho: “The loss of this extraordinarily talented and beautiful soul is a tragedy that was entirely preventable. He had so many good years left in him. Imagine all the amazing music we could still be getting if he had just accepted help.

“I plead with anyone who is struggling with alcoholism or any other substance abuse problem, to please seek support. You do not have to meet this same fate. If people are trying to help you, remember that they are doing it out of love and concern, so please do not push them away. Please do not surround yourself with enablers who promote your addictions. Let this be a cautionary tale that no one is invincible.”

Goss added that she hopes to start a “foundation or charity” to help people battling similar issues.