"Outliving my little brother, this just wasn't the plan. As the older brother, I was supposed to die first. Same as always, Ed, butting in line": Listen to Alex Van Halen's emotional tribute for Eddie Van Halen from his new audiobook, Brothers

A tribute to late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen made by his brother Alex, has been released on Spotify in the US.

The tribute was lifted from the audiobook version of Alex's new memoire, Brothers, in honour of the celebrated guitarist who passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 65 following a long battle with cancer.

Brothers will be available in the US and Canada on October 22, with books hitting stores in the UK and Australia/ New Zealand on October 24 and October 30, respectively.

As per Van Halen's official website, Brothers will present an "intimate and open account—nothing like any rock-and-roll memoir you’ve ever read", as "Alex Van Halen shares his personal story of family, friendship, music and brotherly love in a remarkable tribute to his beloved brother and band mate."

It's also described as "seventy-year-old drummer Alex Van Halen’s love letter to his younger brother, Edward, (Maybe “Ed,” but never “Eddie”), written while still mourning his untimely death".

The audiobook version will also feature the last song Alex and Eddie ever composed together, titled Unfinished - a sample of the track can heard via the website.

Narrated in his own voice, Alex Van Halen offers a beautiful and incredibly emotional tribute to his late brother, recounting his favourite memories as well as sharing feelings relating to his grief.

The four-and-a-half-minute audio excerpt, titled Overture, is now available to hear on Spotify (US only). Transcribed by Blabbermouth, Alex says: "Without my brother I would not be. We fight, argue, we even argue about agreeing on things, but there is a bond and unconditional love that very few people ever experienced in a lifetime.

"Music was our heart and soul. That's what we did. That's what we loved. That's what we enjoyed. And that's what we were good at. It was also the thing that made us as close as two brothers can be. We were connected in every way — genetically, artistically, financially, emotionally, and though neither of us stuck with Catholicism, I'm going to go ahead and say spiritually. It's very difficult to unwind that.

"It's been almost four years since you passed, Ed, but sometimes it feels like it just happened this morning."

He continues, "One of my earliest memories — I couldn't have been more than two — is of our mother telling me to be quiet so I wouldn't wake you, my new baby brother. You weren't just younger, you were more introverted, more impressionable, and more sensitive than I was — always… You couldn't filter out criticism or adulation for that matter. Everything just got right to you. People always talk about that smile of yours, the smile of a little kid. Open. It wasn't just the way you looked. That was you. That sensitivity is part of what made you a brilliant musician. The world's greatest guitarist is what everyone says. It's kind of a dicey title. You never liked it. I can tell you this much, saying you're the greatest implies there are many more like you. But there is only one, Edward Van Halen. You could play just a single note and it sounded different, distinct. Miles Davis said it's not the notes, it's the intent. It's that intangible essence that makes the difference between one sound and another.

"From the first time you picked up a guitar — my guitar, actually — the resonance and intonation were unique," Alex continued. "Long before people were going crazy for your finger tapping, the talent was already there. Even when you just played a chord, you always said you didn't know where it came from.

"People tell me, you'll always have the music and the best tribute anyone can give you is to listen to our songs. I'm listening to Loss Of Control as I write this. It's the stuff in between the licks that gets me. It's so particular, such a distinctive way of playing you had. And then within seconds you've already changed the lick. You've let it evolve ever so slightly in the most interesting way, and you weren't even aware of it half the time. Music just came through you.

"I watched you take your last breath. In that moment, all the stuff you did or made in this world, you can't take it with you.

"Since you've been gone, I catch myself talking to you, yelling at you, in my head or sometimes out loud. I still have trouble believing you're gone, and probably for me, you never will be. Outliving my little brother, this just wasn't the plan. As the older brother, I was supposed to die first. Same as always, Ed, butting in line.

"I've watched, sometimes with anger, sometimes with grief and other times with pride as the world has mourned your passing and other people have claimed to tell your story. But I was with you from day one. We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800-square-foot house, a mom and a dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, the experience of becoming successful, of becoming fathers and uncles, of alcoholism and spending more hours in the studio than I've spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people could only hope to achieve. We shared a last name. And we shared a band, and here's what I have to say."

Later this month, Alex will host book-signing events for Brothers in the US, starting with an appearance in New York City's Barnes & Noble on October 21, followed by Northvale's Books & Greetings on October 22. In Los Angeles on October 24, the drummer will additionally be hosting a live conversation event at the Frost Auditorium in Culver City.