Alex Lifeson teases the possibility of new music with Rush bandmate Geddy Lee

After the death of Rush's legendary drummer Neil Peart in 2020, the band called it quits and went their separate ways. Understandably, for carrying on any outfit with a significant part of its makeup no longer intact is a difficult prospect to imagine for fans, never mind the remaining band members.

Having last released an album in 2012 with Clockwork Angels, guitarist Alex Lifeson has discussed the chance of whether there will be any new music from Geddy Lee and himself.

In conversation with Guitar World, Lifeson said that he's certainly not against making new music with his former Rush bandmate, but also says that there are no current concrete plans for the pair to do so.

He explains, "We're not putting any pressure on it or anything. We had a lot of good years together and we still love each other very much. I talk to Geddy every other day – we're best friends.

"There's more to our life together than just writing music. So if it happens, it happens. And it'll happen when it happens."

Elsewhere, the guitarist spoke of his new band, Envy Of None, comprised of Coney Hatch founder, bassist Andy Curran, producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne.

"There's lots of straight-ahead guitar, but there's also mandola and lots of manipulated, sequenced things" he says of the project. "And I've really become an aficionado of backwards guitar as well.

"So there's everything from acoustic fingerstyle stuff to really heavy stuff, trippy kind of backwards things to Hendrix-y melodic parts. I'm really quite pleased with it. We have 10 songs and they're all sounding really, really cool."