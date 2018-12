Aerosmith have been confirmed as headliners of this year’s Calling Festival in South London.

The rock ‘n’ roll megaweights, also closing out Download this year, will be joined by guitar legend Joe Bonamassa, Thunder (who we believe are on final tour number 3,546) and Duff McKagan’s Walking Papers.

Calling Festival takes place Saturday June 28 at Clapham Common, with tickets on presale from this Thursday (March 6) from 9am.