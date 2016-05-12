3 Doors Down: Todd Harrell is still our brother

3 Doors Down say that their former bassist Todd Harrell is still their brother after he was jailed for convictions relating to a fatal car crash in April 2013.

The 44-year-old was charged with vehicular homicide in Nashville, reportedly driving under the influence of Lortab and Xanax when he caused the death of 47-year-old Paul Shoulders by clipping his pickup truck at an estimated 101 miles per hour.

Harrell was also convicted for a separate DUI charge in Mississippi in February 2014. He was finally sentenced to two years in prison and six years probation late last year.

Singer Brad Arnold tells Loudwire: “For us, he was more than our bandmate – he’s our brother. I’ve known Todd for a lot longer than we’ve been in the band together. We’ll never turn our back on him.

“He’s definitely got his things to face right now, and we hope he gets his life straightened out. Our new song Fell From the Moon is sort of about him, just of how you can have everything going your way and it can all fall apart really fast.”

He continues: “People would ask me about it. When it happened, people asked, ‘Why didn’t you do this or that?’ But for us we never had something like that happen to us either. We just learned to handle it for the first time.

“I would ask these people, ‘What would you do if it was your brother? Would you turn your back on him?’ It would be a learning experience for anybody, and we’re handling it the best way we can.

“All you can do is get on your knees and pray for somebody.”

3 Doors Down are currently touring North America in support of their last release, Us And The Night.

