Win Live Evil tickets and watch Ghost's first UK performance in full

Live Evil London’s much loved cult underground metal festival returns this weekend at the Dome and Boston Music Rooms, Tufnell Park on October 16-18 and not only do we have five pairs to tickets to give away, we also have an exclusive full-set video of Ghost’s first ever UK gig at the inaugural festival in 2010.

Featuring a stage sponsored by the resurrected legendary metal label Music For Nations, Live Evil is headlined by Italy’s speed metal pioneers Bulldozer on the Saturday night and UK metal veterans Tygers Of Pan Tang on the Sunday, with Swedish death metal masters of horror Vampire topping the pre-show on Friday night.

Aside from a host of warrior class acts over the weekend, including the likes of Battleaxe, Nekromantheon, Atlantean Kodex, Speedtrap, Mortuary Drape and ZOM, Live Evil also includes a metal marketplace, quality food stall and one of the friendliest, celebratory and fraternal atmospheres on the UK metal scene.

Not just a testament to heavy metal’s forever potent legacy, Live Evil is also one of our best guides to the rising stars of the underground, and as proof we present Ghost’s first UK performance at Live Evil in full, and details of the ticket competition below.

To celebrate the forthcoming revels, the festival organisers are giving away five pairs of tickets for all three days, and to stand a chance of winning, all you have to do is share or retweet the Live Evil post on the Metal Hammer Twitter page before 3pm on Tuesday October 12.

This competition is only open to UK residents aged 14 years or older, but entrants under the age of 18 will need parental consent. You’ll also need an authentic Twitter account and only one retweet per day will be counted. See the terms & conditions in their full glory here.

For those whom the gods have not bestowed their bounty this time tickets will be available on the door, and they can also be purchased in advance here.

Let loose the ravens, may the arrows of your foes fall short, and check out the full stage times and festival poster below!

STAGE TIMES

Friday (7pm-11pm) 6pm for ticket collection / open until 2/3am

Vampire 10.15pm

Witching Hour 9.15pm

Gouge 8.15om

Krossburst 7.15pm

Saturday 3pm-11pm (Tickets from 2pm / open until 3am)

Bulldozer 9.30pm

Mindless Sinner 8pm

Chaos UK 6.45pm

Helvetets Port 5.45pm

Speedtrap 4.45pm

Execration 3.45pm

Saturday downstairs (3pm-6.30pm)

Battleaxe 5.15pm

Dark Forest 4.15pm

Seven Sisters 3.15pm

Sunday 3pm-11pm (Tickets from 2pm / open until 12am)

Tygers of Pang Tan 9.30pm

Mortuary Drape 8pm

Nekromantheon 6.45pm

Atlantean Kodex 5.45pm

ZOM 4.45pm

Flight 3.45pm

Sunday downstairs (3.30pm-6.30pm)

Stray 5.15pm

Secret act 4.15pm

Dungeon 3.15pm

