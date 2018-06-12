Win a Gretsch guitar and VIP tickets to Ramblin' Man

This year's Ramblin' Man Fair takes place at Mote Park in Kent on June 30 and July 1. With multiple stages and star turns from Mott The Hoople, The Cult, Fish, Von Hertzen Brothers, Mostly Autumn, The Cadillac Three, Steel Panther, Halestorm, Sons Of Apollo, Blackberry Smoke and Steve Earle And The Dukes, it's sure to build on the success of previous years.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, but we've got a pair of weekend VIP passes up for grabs, worth a grand total of £500.

But that's not all! The winner will pick up a Gretsch G6228 Players Edition Jet™ BT guitar (worth almost £2000!) signed by longtime Cult guitarist Billy Duffy.

Here's the tricky bit: the competition will close on June 29, the day before the festival kicks off, so winners will need to be ready to travel to Kent at very short notice. The guitar will be available for collection from the site on July 1. Travel and accommodation are not included in the prize.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below. Good luck!